July 1, 2020 / 9:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway's June PMI rises to 48.9 points

2 Min Read

    OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's
manufacturing industries continued to improve in June but still
remains in contraction territory, a key business survey showed
on Wednesday.
    The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 48.9 points
in June from a revised 44.9 points in May, logistics association
NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said.
    "There are still more (companies) reporting that activity
has fallen than who say that activity has increased," NIMA and
DNB Markets said in a statement.
    In March, the PMI index hit an 11-year low amid the
coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in the price of crude oil,
Norway's most important export.             
    PMI readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the
manufacturing sector of the economy.
    The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were:

                    June       Revised May        May  
PMI                 48.9           44.9           45.9
Order intake        43.9           39.9           41.0 
Production          48.8           40.7           40.8
Employment          47.5           39.6           40.6
Suppliers'
delivery time       59.0           62.0           64.9
Inventory           47.7           44.0           44.8

 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
