Norway's June PMI rises to 48.9 points

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's manufacturing industries continued to improve in June but still remains in contraction territory, a key business survey showed on Wednesday. The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 48.9 points in June from a revised 44.9 points in May, logistics association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said. "There are still more (companies) reporting that activity has fallen than who say that activity has increased," NIMA and DNB Markets said in a statement. In March, the PMI index hit an 11-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, Norway's most important export. PMI readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the manufacturing sector of the economy. The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were: June Revised May May PMI 48.9 44.9 45.9 Order intake 43.9 39.9 41.0 Production 48.8 40.7 40.8 Employment 47.5 39.6 40.6 Suppliers' delivery time 59.0 62.0 64.9 Inventory 47.7 44.0 44.8 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)