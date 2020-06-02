Norway's May PMI rises to 45.9 points, in line with forecasts

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's manufacturing industries improved slightly in May but still remains in contraction territory, a key business survey showed on Monday. The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 45.9 points in May from a revised 43.0 points in April, logistics association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a reading of 46.0 points. In March, the index hit an 11-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, Norway's most important export. PMI readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the manufacturing sector of the economy. The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were: May Revised April April PMI 45.9 43.0 42.0 Order intake 41.0 34.7 33.4 Production 40.8 36.8 34.5 Employment 40.6 33.9 32.9 Suppliers' delivery time 64.9 75.8 77.4 Inventory 44.8 47.9 48.4 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty)