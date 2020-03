OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten will suspend almost all voyages and temporarily lay off a further 2,600 staff as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday.

Hurtigruten, which operates multi-week cruises as well as transporting passengers and goods between ports in Norway, had earlier laid off 300 people, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman)