RPT-Norway likely to keep travel restrictions until Aug 20 - PM

(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Norway will likely maintain current travel restrictions to and from the Nordic country until Aug. 20, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

The measures include official advice against travelling abroad unless necessary, a 10-day quarantine for all people returning from abroad and barring entry to most non-Norwegians who do not have the right to live and work in Norway. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Edmund Blair)