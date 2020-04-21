Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, down from a record 15.4% on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian government last month announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, sending the economy into a tailspin, but has since has begun easing some restrictions as the number of hospital patients declined. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)