Market News
April 21, 2020 / 12:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, down from a record 15.4% on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian government last month announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, sending the economy into a tailspin, but has since has begun easing some restrictions as the number of hospital patients declined. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below