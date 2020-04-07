Market News
April 7, 2020 / 12:07 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Norway's unemployment rises to record 15.4% of work force

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s rate of unemployment rose to 15.4% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, the highest level on record, up from 14.7% on March 31, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian government announced last month emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of layoffs. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

