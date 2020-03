OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Registered unemployment rose to 5.3% on Tuesday from 2.3% at the end of February, data from Norway’s Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) showed.

“The Norwegian economy and the Norwegian labour market are in a very challenging time ... NAV expects that unemployment will continue to rise,” NAV chief Sigrun Vaageng said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)