UPDATE 1-Norwegian registered unemployment jumps due to coronavirus

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian unemployment is soaring as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and will continue to increase, the Nordic country’s labour agency said on Tuesday, as companies lay off staff to cope with the decline in business activity.

Registered unemployment rose to 5.3% on Tuesday from 2.3% at the end of February, data from Norway’s Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) showed. Some 84,000 individuals became unemployed in a week - an increase of 128%.

“The Norwegian economy and the Norwegian labour market are in a very challenging time ... NAV expects that unemployment will continue to rise,” the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)