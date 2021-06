FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS /File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is ready to take the next step in the reopening of the country after restrictions were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told daily VG on Friday.

Solberg is due to address the issue at a news conference scheduled at 1100 GMT.