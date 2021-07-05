Norway delays next step in reopening to end-July at earliest, PM says

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norway is delaying the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of the month at the earliest, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

“There is a risk that the Delta variant will cause a fourth wave of infection in the unvaccinated part of the population, among those who have only received one dose or are in vulnerable groups,” Solberg said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Gwladys Fouche)