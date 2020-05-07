Norway eyes reopening most of society by mid-June -PM Solberg

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Norway aims to reopen by mid-June most of the public and private institutions that have been closed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

“Thanks to our common efforts since March, we have brought the contamination under control,” Solberg told a news conference. “We can therefore, over time, lighten the toughest measures.”

The Nordic country was one of the first in Europe to curb activities to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus, on March 12, and to relax some restrictions once it got the outbreak under control, in late April. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)