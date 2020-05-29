Norway government to propose $369 mln green investments -NRK

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will propose spending 3.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($369 million) on investments to make its economy greener as it gradually emerges from coronavirus lockdowns, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

The centre-right minority government of oil and gas producing Norway is prepared to negotiate with opposition parties on the contents of the package, Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn told NRK. ($1 = 9.7489 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)