Healthcare

Norway imposes new restrictions to limit virus spread

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Norwegians should avoid travelling within the Nordic country, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday, as part of a fresh round of recommendations and restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of cases has risen in many parts of Norway with last week’s number setting a new record in infections in a country which long had one of Europe’s lowest rate of infections.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

