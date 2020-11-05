Norway imposes new restrictions to limit virus spread

OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Norwegians should avoid travelling within the Nordic country, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday, as part of a fresh round of recommendations and restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
The number of cases has risen in many parts of Norway with last week’s number setting a new record in infections in a country which long had one of Europe’s lowest rate of infections.
