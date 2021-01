OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.

“We see more signs of a new wave of infections,” Solberg told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)