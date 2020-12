OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norwegians can invite up to ten guests in their homes to celebrate Christmas, on two separate occasions up to and including New Year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

European countries are grappling with what guidance to give their inhabitants on how to celebrate Christmas and the New Year while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nora Buli)