Norway PM to present news on post-pandemic reopening on Friday

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference on Friday regarding the post-pandemic reopening of Norwegian society, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
Solberg, who is lagging in the polls ahead of national elections in September, has so far implemented the first two stages of a four-step plan to remove social and economic restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
