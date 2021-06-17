Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Norway PM to present news on post-pandemic reopening on Friday

By Reuters Staff

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference on Friday regarding the post-pandemic reopening of Norwegian society, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Solberg, who is lagging in the polls ahead of national elections in September, has so far implemented the first two stages of a four-step plan to remove social and economic restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

