Norway prepares legal framework for curfew after record COVID-19 cases

OSLO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s government is preparing legislation that would allow it to introduce curfews after new COVID-19 cases hit record levels, Justice Minister Monica Maeland said on Wednesday.

“But let me make immediately clear that as of today, we are not considering to introduce a curfew or anything resembling a curfew ... this is something we hope will never become necessary,” Maeland told a news conference. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)