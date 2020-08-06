Norway set 10-day quarantine on incomers from France, Switzerland, others

OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Norway will on Saturday reimpose a ten-day quarantine for all travellers from France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in those countries, its public health institute said on Thursday.

It will also reimpose quarantine for people travelling from some regions of neighbouring Sweden, including Skaane, while lifting quarantine rules for those from others, including Vaesterbotten. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by John Stonestreet)