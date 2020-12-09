Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic country’s justice minister said on Wednesday.

Presently, all travellers to Norway must undergo a ten-day quarantine in a quarantine hotel chosen by local authorities if they cannot document that they own property in the Nordic country. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)

