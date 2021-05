OSLO, May 5 (Reuters) - Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates from early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

Around a quarter of Norway’s population has so far received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, while 6.8% has received two doses. (Reporting by Victora Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)