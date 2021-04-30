Norway to speed up first COVID-19 jabs by delaying second dose

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway will extend the time between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for most adults to 12 weeks from six weeks currently, the Institute of Public Health (FHI) said in a statement on Friday.

The decision, which concerns both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the only ones currently used in Norway, could allow all adults to receive a first jab by July 25, the FHI said.

It had earlier estimated that all adults would be offered their first dose by Aug 29. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)