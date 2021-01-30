Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will gradually loosen the capital region’s coronavirus lockdown, allowing for some shops and recreational activities to reopen from Feb. 3 onwards, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Saturday.

The outbreak of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Britain, had prompted the introduction of stricter measures, including the closure of all non-essential stores for the first time in the pandemic. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)