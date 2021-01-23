Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.

Shopping centres and other non-essential stores will be closed from noon local time on Saturday, organised sports activities will be halted and schools must rely more on remote learning, the health ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)