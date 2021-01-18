Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions after extra measures in place for past two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

The country has had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, imposing tougher restrictions earlier than many others.

“Although the measures seem to be working, and the infection rates are somewhat lower, the situation is still uncertain,” Solberg told parliament.

Norway’s 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was at 157.95 in the week ending Jan. 10, the fifth lowest in Europe behind Iceland, Greece, Bulgaria and Finland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said.

Norway will ease some restrictions and allow households to receive up to five visitors, while schools will also face lighter restrictions, with less reliance on remote learning, Solberg announced.

However, bars and restaurants are still banned from serving alcohol. Professional sports were told to halt league games for two weeks.

Norway had 4,642 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 10, a record high, according to data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

New infections for the week ending Jan. 17 stood at 1,647 cases for now, with final figures due later on Monday.