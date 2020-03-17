Norwegian Air asks Norway to provide similar help as SAS got

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle said it needed similar help as SAS received from Danish and Swedish governments in order to keep jobs in Norway, the company said on Tuesday.

“We hope that similar measures will soon be offered for the Norwegian in the form of a credit facility,” the company said in a statement.

The Danish and Swedish governments said on Tuesday they had decided to provide credit guarantees to SAS totaling 3 billion Swedish crowns ($302 million). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Victoria Klesty and Chizu Nomiyama)