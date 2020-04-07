Norwegian Air postpones Q1 report to May 28

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air will postpone the release of its first-quarter results until May 28 and hold off its annual report until June 9, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company’s passenger volumes were down by 60% year-on-year in March as it grounded most of its planes due to global travel restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus.

Norwegian Air also postponed its annual general meeting until June 30. It had originally scheduled to release its January-March earnings report on April 30, and the annual report on April 14.

“This is due to effects of COVID-19 outbreak on the reporting process, notably from temporary lay-offs and remote working,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)