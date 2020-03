OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air welcomes the Norwegian government’s offer of 3 billion crowns ($267 million) in credit guarantees, the company’s Chief Executive Jacob Schram told a news conference on Thursday.

Schram said that it was too early to comment on the specific conditions set by the government however, but added the firm will do all it can to meet the demands. ($1 = 11.2178 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)