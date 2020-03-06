Norwegian Air has sold over two-thirds of available seats in March

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air, whose stock has fallen almost 70% since the start of February due to the coronavirus outbreak, has sold over two-thirds of its available seats for March, it said on Friday.

“Although current demand is affected by uncertainty people are still booking tickets, this is especially evident for travel in the near future,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“This is a challenging situation that is changing constantly and we ask for understanding and patience while we release relevant information at the appropriate time,” it added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)