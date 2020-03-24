Market News
Norwegian Air says it is in dialogue with leasing companies, creditors

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air is in talks with leasing companies, including DP Aircraft, and other creditors in order to meet the Norwegian government’s requirements for a rescue package, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

“We are in dialogue with leasing companies and other creditors in order to meet the government’s requirements to secure necessary liquidity in a time where most of our fleet is grounded due to the coronavirus situation,” company spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said in an email to Reuters.

DP Aircraft on Monday said a unit of Norwegian had failed to make a scheduled payment. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

