OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air will cut around 3,000 flights between mid-March and mid-June, corresponding to around 15% of its capacity for the period, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

“The company has also put several other measures in place, including temporary layoffs of a significant share of its workforce,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)