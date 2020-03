OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian transport and industry ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday via video conference with executives from struggling Norwegian Air , the office of the prime minister told Reuters.

“This came at the request of Parat (trade union),” political adviser Peder Weidemann Egseth said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)