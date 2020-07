OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s June passenger volume was down 96.7% from a year earlier as most of its fleet remained grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.

It flew 113,000 passengers versus 3.48 million in June 2019.

The budget airline, which is slowly restarting services this month, cut most of its network in March. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)