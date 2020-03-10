UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus

(Adds comments from Norwegian, background)

OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has temporarily halted its flights to and from Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

The whole of Italy has been placed under lockdown until next month in an attempt to beat the spread of the virus, the country’s government announced on Monday.

A flight from New York to Rome was cancelled on Monday, Norwegian said, while flights between Oslo and Rome will similarly be scrapped on Tuesday.

A pioneer in low-cost transatlantic travel, Norwegian in recent years launched flights from the Italian capital to major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles and Boston, as well as New York.

On March 5, as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, the company said it would cancel 22 flights between Europe and the United States, but only from March 28 to May 5.

Norwegian last week also cancelled flights to and from the worst affected areas in northern Italy. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)