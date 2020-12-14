Diagnostics group Novacyt develops new tests to detect COVID-19, bird flu

PARIS (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics group Novacyt, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it was developing three new tests to detect COVID-19 and bird flu.
The company said it was launching a research-use-only (RUO) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a new strain of COVID-19, and developing two other new RUO PCR tests for avian influenza following recent outbreaks across Europe.
Novacyt’s Paris-listed shares have surged by around 5,490% since the start of 2020, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 668 million euros ($810.8 million).
($1 = 0.8239 euros)
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.