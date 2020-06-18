Healthcare
Novacyt launches three new products to support COVID-19 testing

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Healthcare and clinical diagnostics company Novacyt , whose shares have surged on the back of its COVID-19 testing products, announced on Thursday the launch of three new products to support testing for the presence of the virus.

Novacyt, whose Paris-listed shares are up nearly 1,500% since the start of 2020, said its new products were ‘Exsig™ Direct’, ‘Exsig™ Mag’ and ‘COVID-HT’.

“As we continue to supply our COVID-19 test to laboratories around the world, we are delighted to provide further support through the launch of these new products,” said Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

