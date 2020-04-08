Novacyt's COVID testing kit gets thumbs up from World Health Organisation

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Novacyt’s COVID-19 diagnostic test has been deemed as eligible for procurement under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process, the company said on Wednesday.

The test has been developed by Novacyt’s molecular diagnostics division, Primerdesign, based in Southampton, England.

“The Emergency Use Listing by the WHO importantly provides further validation of our COVID-19 test and gives government agencies around the world further confidence in the effectiveness of our test,” Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.