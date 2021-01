FILE PHOTO: A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and medical sryinges are placed on a Novavax logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - The government of Australia has signed an advanced agreement to purchase 51 million doses of Novavax Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/35BGW3Z)