FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Monday said it had begun to crossover patients in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa and the UK to ensure participants who previously received placebo also receive active vaccine.