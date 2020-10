Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it expects interim data from a late-stage UK trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of next year.

The company also said it would begin a U.S. late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of November, from its previous expectation of October. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)