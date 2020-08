Aug 13 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday South Korea’s SK bioscience will manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

In addition, the companies said they had signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to make the vaccine available in South Korea. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editibg by Krishna Chandra Eluri)