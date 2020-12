A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center, during the media preview in New Delhi, India December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

(Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.

The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, is currently in a late-stage study in India.