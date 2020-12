FILE PHOTO: A medic fills a syringe with COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, before administering it to a health worker during its trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society in Ahmedabad, India, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.

The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, is currently in a late-stage study in India.