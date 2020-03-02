TABLE-GMT OECD slashes global economic outlook

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development slashed its 2020 global economic growth forecasts, in an update of its projections on Monday, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The following are the OECD's latest growth forecasts from its interim economic outlook with the changes from its last projections in November. 2019 2020 2021 forecast Difference forecast Difference from Nov from Nov World 2.9 2.4 -0.5 3.3 0.3 G20 3.1 2.7 -0.5 3.5 0.2 Australia 1.7 1.8 -0.5 2.6 0.3 Canada 1.6 1.3 -0.3 1.9 0.2 Euro area 1.2 0.8 -0.3 1.2 0.0 Germany 0.6 0.3 -0.1 0.9 0.0 France 1.3 0.9 -0.3 1.4 0.2 Italy 0.2 0.0 -0.4 0.5 0.0 Japan 0.7 0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.0 Korea 2.0 2.0 -0.3 2.3 0.0 Mexico -0.1 0.7 -0.5 1.4 -0.2 Turkey 0.9 2.7 -0.3 3.3 0.1 UK 1.4 0.8 -0.2 0.8 -0.4 US 2.3 1.9 -0.1 2.1 0.1 Argentina -2.7 -2.0 -0.3 0.7 0.0 Brazil 1.1 1.7 0.0 1.8 0.0 China 6.1 4.9 -0.8 6.4 0.9 India 4.9 5.1 -1.1 5.6 -0.8 Indonesia 5.0 4.8 -0.2 5.1 0.0 Russia 1.0 1.2 -0.4 1.3 -0.1 Saudi Arabia 0.0 1.4 0.0 1.9 0.5 South Africa 0.3 0.6 -0.6 1.0 -0.3 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Larry King)