TABLE-GMT OECD slashes global economic outlook

    PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic
Co-Operation and Development slashed its 2020 global economic
growth forecasts, in an update of its projections on Monday, in
response to the coronavirus outbreak.
    The following are the OECD's latest growth forecasts from
its interim economic outlook with the changes from its last
projections in November.
   
               2019                   2020                  2021
                     forecast  Difference   forecast  Difference
                               from Nov               from Nov
 World          2.9       2.4         -0.5       3.3         0.3
 G20            3.1       2.7         -0.5       3.5         0.2
 Australia      1.7       1.8         -0.5       2.6         0.3
 Canada         1.6       1.3         -0.3       1.9         0.2
 Euro area      1.2       0.8         -0.3       1.2         0.0
    Germany     0.6       0.3         -0.1       0.9         0.0
    France      1.3       0.9         -0.3       1.4         0.2
    Italy       0.2       0.0         -0.4       0.5         0.0
 Japan          0.7       0.2         -0.4       0.7         0.0
 Korea          2.0       2.0         -0.3       2.3         0.0
 Mexico        -0.1       0.7         -0.5       1.4        -0.2
 Turkey         0.9       2.7         -0.3       3.3         0.1
 UK             1.4       0.8         -0.2       0.8        -0.4
 US             2.3       1.9         -0.1       2.1         0.1
 Argentina     -2.7      -2.0         -0.3       0.7         0.0
 Brazil         1.1       1.7          0.0       1.8         0.0
 China          6.1       4.9         -0.8       6.4         0.9
 India          4.9       5.1         -1.1       5.6        -0.8
 Indonesia      5.0       4.8         -0.2       5.1         0.0
 Russia         1.0       1.2         -0.4       1.3        -0.1
 Saudi Arabia   0.0       1.4          0.0       1.9         0.5
 South Africa   0.3       0.6         -0.6       1.0        -0.3
 
