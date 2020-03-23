Brazil's Oi to exempt customers from paying home office service for 90 days

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest fixed-line carrier Oi SA said on Monday it will exempt all of its corporate customers from paying for its home office platform for 90 days amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The platform, known as Oi Smart Office 4.0, allows companies to conduct remote meetings with up to 100 people through web conference. The service is offered by Oi's business-to-business unit, Oi Solucoes, which has over 57,000 corporate customers.