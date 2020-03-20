U.S. oil industry asks Trump for regulatory relief during coronavirus outbreak -letter

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for help suspending certain regulatory requirements on the oil and gas industry to ensure steady fuel supplies during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter it sent to Trump and seen by Reuters.

The API said such regulatory relief could include things like waivers for seasonal fuel requirements, a suspension of non-essential inspections and audits, and certain leasing and permitting considerations, according to the letter dated Friday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chris Reese)