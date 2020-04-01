Workers from a BP Gulf of Mexico platform tested positive for the coronavirus

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - BP said Wednesday that several workers who had been on one of its oil platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico tested positive for the coronavirus.

A company spokesman declined to identify which platform the cases were associated with. The spokesman could not comment on whether the company had cut back production in response to the cases.

BP has conducted additional cleaning and sanitization procedures on its platforms in response to the cases. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)