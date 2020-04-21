German Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, where revellers from all over the world gather to swig large quantities of beer, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the southern state of Bavaria said on Tuesday.

Around six million partygoers gather every year in Munich for the two-week long festivities, held in packed tents with long wooden tables and oompah bands, which makes more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for Munich.

This year’s Oktoberfest had been scheduled to take place from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)