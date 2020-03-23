Olympics-Australia says planning for 2021 Games

MELBOURNE, March 23 (Reuters) - The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday its athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021 following the IOC’s announcement of a potential postponement due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“The AOC believes our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families, in discussion with their National Federations,” the AOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)