Britain urges definitive decision on Olympics soon

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain wants the International Olympic Committee to make a definitive decision soon on whether the summer Olympics should go ahead, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

“We want the International Olympic Committee to make a definitive decision soon to bring clarity to all of those involved,” the spokesman said on a conference call with reporters.

“Athletes are facing significant uncertainty in the current environment,” he added. “Their health and safety, alongside that of sports fans and officials due to work at the Games must be absolutely paramount” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)