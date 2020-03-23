French sports minister: Best if delay of 2020 Olympic games is announced soon

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - If the Tokyo Olympic games are postponed to a new date, it would be best to announce that decision as soon as possible, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Monday.

“It is up to the Japanese government and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to take the right decision...if the games were to be delayed, the decision to delay should be announced as soon as possible as it would reassure all athletes and their coaches in all the countries,” she told France Info radio.